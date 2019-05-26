Julianne Kissinger Exposes Major Skin In New Raunchy Instagram Snap

Instagram lingerie model Julianne Kissinger, best known to her fans for her incredible assets and racy photographs, recently took to her page and set pulses racing with a new skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, the hot model could be seen lying on a bed with her arms folded above her head. She wore a very revealing black one-piece swimsuit that allowed her to flash major sideboob. Not only that, but the high-cut bathing suit put Julianne’s bare thighs on full display — a move that instantly sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

Per usual, she wore a full face of makeup comprising subtle shades to keep it simple yet sexy, while she wore her hair in romantic, loose curls. Finally, she accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings to pull off a very chic look. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at the Pool House — a chic rooftop lounge at the Pendry Hotel in San Diego, California.

Within two hours of having been posted, the picture accrued close to 32,000 likes, together with 600-plus comments where fans expressed their admiration for Julianne’s body in explicit terms.

“I am not sure if there is a more attractive woman I’ve ever seen,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You are the hottest woman on Instagram,” said another. Another one questioned the model and asked her why she is so perfect.

While others posted several complimentary words and phrases like “future wife,” “heavenly figure,” “goddess,” and “pure perfection.” The remaining fans posted emojis in the comments section to let the model know that she has millions of admirers across the globe.

Apart from the racy picture, the model also posted several Instagram Stories to provide up-close images of herself while wearing the same skimpy swimsuit. Among five pictures, one stood out where she could be seen posing with a handsome hunk. The picture made a few of her male fans envious who took to the comments section of her photo and wrote that the guy is very lucky because he has the company of the most beautiful woman in the world. One fan, who apparently got a bit jealous, wrote that he is going to love the single mom more so she should be with him instead.

Although Julianne has a decent number of followers on Instagram, she shot to fame after she was featured in Sports Illustrated magazine’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment. Since then, there is no looking back for the hot model and her fan base seems to be growing exponentially day by day.