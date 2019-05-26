Kailyn Lowry & ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars Reportedly Happy Jenelle Evans Was Fired

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly thrilled that she’ll no longer have to deal with Jenelle Evans as a member of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

According to Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry is happy that MTV finally fired Jenelle Evans following yet another controversial family drama, and believes that it was the right move going forward with the show.

“Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom. Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it,” the insider continued.

“Briana doesn’t care either way about Jenelle’s departure. The entire cast feels for Jenelle’s kids and hopes they are OK as all of the kids have played together and know each other from being on the show for so many years,” the source added.

In addition all of the cast and crew are said to be feeling sad about Evans’ children and hopes that they will be okay following the firing, especially now that they won’t be in the public spotlight as much, which seems to showcase any wrongdoing going on in their family.

Earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry revealed to HL that she believed the seemingly constant drama surrounding Jenelle Evans was hurting Teen Mom 2, and the message that the series is trying to bring across.

Lowry admits that Evans’ drama was good for ratings, and that there were people who were sure to watch just to see Jenelle and her family, but that the daily drama of the other girls’ lives is much different than the criminal activity that seems to follow Evans and her family.

Lowry went on to say that she believes Evans’ husband, David Eason, needs help. In the past Jenelle had called 911 on David claiming that he attacked her, and earlier this month it was reported that Eason had killed the family’s pet dog, Nugget, in a fit of rage.

Yahoo! reports that the incident caused Jenelle and David to have their children removed from their home. Evans’ son Jace and daughter Ensley are currently with her mother, Barbara, while her other son, Kaiser, is with his father, Nathan Griffith. The pair are now fighting to regain custody of the kids.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans by following them on Instagram.