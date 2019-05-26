Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Tugs At Her String Bikini Bottoms In Sun-Drenched Snapshot

Joining fellow octagon girls Arianny Celeste, Brittany Palmer, and Chrissy Blair at ringside during UFC fight nights, Brazilian model Jhenny Andrade certainly knows how to captivate and audience, commanding their attention whenever she makes an appearance. Currently boasting a somewhat sizable Instagram following of over 500,000 individual users, the blonde bombshell frequently takes to the popular social media platform to show off her finest assets from all angles.

In her most recent image, Jhenny can be seen soaking up some rays while poolside. Clad in a barely-there red string bikini which leaves very little to the imagination, it’s evident that the Brazilian beauty is very confident in her svelte yet feminine figure. Her ample cleavage is pressed into a place of prominence by the skimpy bikini top, while the scanty bikini bottoms barely cover her modesty. Jhenny’s extremely muscular midriff, toned and supple thighs, and flawless decolletage are also emphasized by her pose.

The model’s iconic platinum blonde locks are styled in something of a side part, and blow freely in the wind. She accessorized her look with a nude lip, a pair of circular studded earrings, and black fingernails.

The UFC ring girl is backgrounded by some tall, well-manicured hedges, a number of luxurious pool recliners, and a strikingly beautiful blue sky.

In a caption which expresses the sentiment that Jhenny loves the heat — per a Google machine translation from Portuguese to English — alongside a question posed to her fans and followers as to whether they prefer it to be cooler or warmer, the model left the comments section wide open for the ensuing debate. While many fans answered the question in Portuguese, some spoke out in English — and not all of these comments centered around the query which had been put forth.

“Bring on the heat!” one fan enthused, adding a single flame emoji to the tail end of their message for greater emphasis.

“Wow. Breathtaking beauty xx,” a second supporter remarked, punctuating their comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Ohh [sic] looking gorgeous,” a third admirer quipped, capping off their brief statement with a trio of romantic emoticons.

Loading...

“Love the cold. Only enjoy the heat causing you to wear less,” a fourth follower wrote, slyly complimenting Jhenny.

Jhenny Andrade is fast becoming something of a social media sensation, making a name for herself at ringside as well as on the internet. Middle Easy went so far as to name the Brazilian stunner one of the top 10 ring girls of 2018 — quite the honor indeed.