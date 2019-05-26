Kendall Jenner Sports See-Through Shirt While Lounging On A Yacht

Kendall Jenner is currently vacationing on a yacht in France, and she’s enjoying some relaxing time in the sun in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed soaking up some sun on Sunday as she donned a white, button-up shirt and lounged around the yacht while reading a book. Apparently, the supermodel is currently getting some rest and relaxation as she hangs out on the French Riviera off the coast of Monaco.

In the photos, Kendall is seen wearing a bikini under her white, see-through blouse. In one photo, Jenner has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head while sporting sunglasses.

In another snapshot, Jenner lies on the deck of the boat with her hair messily falling around her. Her sunglasses are off as she dives into a novel. Kendall sports a makeup free look, including a fresh face and nude lips. She also wore a pair of small silver hoop earrings for her day in the sun.

Additionally, Jenner was snapped taking selfies and playing on her iPad, as well as posing for photos on the deck. Kendall has been joined by her friends Bella Hadid and Luka Sabbat on the vacation, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kendall Jenner may have needed a vacation after her recent breakup with boyfriend, Ben Simmons. As previously reported by People Magazine, Kendall and Simmons called it quits earlier this month. The couple are said to be on a break after about a year of dating.

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” an insider told the outlet of the split.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently spoke to Vogue about her romance, and how she feels about settling down and being in the public eye while dating someone.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner stated.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Kendall added.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the model on Instagram and by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights.