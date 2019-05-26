Apple Is Working On An All-Screen OLED MacBook Pro

Apple is working to bring the crispy OLED displays of its flagship iPhones to its MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models in the future, according to a report from BGR.

Earlier this year, several reports indicated that Apple has been developing a 16-inch to 16.5-inch all-screen MacBook Pro design. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo went on to predict that the laptop would be announced in 2019, but he did not offer specifics on the display technology Apple would be implementing in the notebook nor did he share any other details about the upcoming device.

Now, a new report out of Korea is corroborating Kuo’s predictions and offering more details about Apple’s bigger and better MacBook Pro, according to a report from MacRumors. The report, which was published by The Elec, claims that Apple is currently in talks with Samsung about supplying the OLED screens that are expected to be used in both the MacBook Pro and future 11-inch iPad Pro models. The report pointed out that the screens of the new devices would be even thinner than before, which could help with battery size upgrades on the iPads. It also noted that the 16-inch OLED MacBook Pro would likely be about the same physical size as the current 15.6-inch model, which also corroborates the report of an “all-screen” design.

“OLED screens are superior to LCD, and the feature certainly makes sense for the future of MacBook Pro and iPad Pro generations,” BGR noted.

It’s also no surprise that Apple could be talking to Samsung about providing the OLED displays as two of Apple’s most recent iPhones are fitted with OLED screens from Samsung, and the company is expected to totally eliminate LCD screens from its devices in the coming years.

While it’s rumored that the OLED MacBook Pro will be coming later this year, this has not yet been confirmed. Apple did, however, just release an updated version to its non-OLED MacBook Pro. The 2019 MacBook Pro comes equipped with new 8th or 9th-generation Intel processors and new butterfly keyboards, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Apple has faced quite a bit of criticism for its butterfly-switch keys and the company explained that it has “made a change to a material in the keyboard mechanism [on the 2019 models.] Apple didn’t say what specifically changed but said it would help with the double key-press issue,” as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

On the software side of things, the company is preparing to unveil updates to its operating systems, iOS, macOS, and watchOS during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple’s iOS 13 will mark the company’s biggest iOS release in years and is expected to bring several major changes to compatible iPhones and iPads.

WWDC will begin on June 3.