Buxom Feminist ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Tiny Sports Bra

As conscientious of social policies and current events as she is stunning, Emily Sears continues to carve out her own path in the fashion and beauty industry. Along the way, the blonde bombshell has also worked hard on increasing her Instagram following, and the results are showing. Currently boasting a rather impressive 4.7 million individual followers on the popular social media platform, Emily seems to know exactly how to set hearts aflutter and imaginations alight with her frequent — and provocative — photos.

In her most recent Instagram share, one comprised of two similar yet slightly different snapshots, the Aussie model puts her feminine assets on display in a very tight sports bra. The tight fabric of the black sports bra hugs every inch of Emily’s ample bust, pushing her deep cleavage into a position of prominence. Her flat stomach, shapely hips, and toned thighs are also evidenced in both images, the skimpy cut of the sports bra and the high-waisted yoga pants doing little to hide her feminine silhouette.

In both images, Emily sports a natural, neutral makeup look — one characterized by a nude lip, light blush, and little else. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a slight side part and are partially pulled back into a loose, messy ponytail. She accessorizes her sexy look with a glass of Optigreens50 from her promotional partner, 1st Phorm, as well as neon yellow fingernails.

While the caption attached to the images was largely advertorial in nature, Emily Sears’ fans didn’t seem to mind too much, quickly flooding the image with dozens and comments and thousands of likes in a matter of mere minutes.

“You’re so freaking prettyyyy [sic],” one fan gushed, to which Emily replied, “thank you!! I probably need some concealer on,” alluding to her very light touch of cosmetics in the snaps.

“No makeup day if so gorgeous if not still the same,” a second supporter remarked, adding a trio of heart-eyed emoji and clearly hedging their bets at the same time.

“Always beautiful babe,” a third admirer quipped, adding a crown emoji and a pair of heart emoji for further emphasis.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Emily is busy expanding her entrepreneurial ventures as of late. Partnering up with fellow models Lindsey Pelas, Tiffany Toth, Jessica Hall, Tina Louise — and others — Emily plans to open a plant-based restaurant in Los Angelas called Sugar Taco.

Whether she’s fighting for women’s rights or flaunting her stuff on social media, it certainly seems that Emily knows how to impress her army of admirers.