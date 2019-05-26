‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Is Ready For Baby Number Three To ‘Come Out’

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant and it looks like she is ready to give birth any day now. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Snooki recently posted to her Instagram story, revealing that she is ready for her baby to “come out.”

“Come out you little s–t,” Snooki wrote with the video.

Her Jersey Shore co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. commented on a photo that Snooki shared to her Instagram on Saturday, “Dear Angelo uncle Pauly D wants to meet you can you come out now thanks dude.”

In the photo, Snooki is wearing a white maternity dress that she reveals is available in her store, The Snooki Shop. She is cradling her baby bump and, by the looks of it, the Jersey Shore star could go into labor any day now.

It wasn’t just DJ Pauly D who commented on the photo, though. Another of her Jersey Shore co-stars, Vinny Guadagnino, wrote, “Are you pregnant?”

It was around Thanksgiving that Snooki revealed that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, were expecting baby number three. The two already have two children together, four-year-old daughter Giovanna and six-year-old son Lorenzo. In fact, it was her son Lorenzo who helped with the gender reveal.

According to People, when revealing the gender of baby number three, the reality show star used a baseball filled with colored powder. Snooki’s husband tossed the ball to Lorenzo and, when he hit it, blue powder emerged indicating that Snooki is expecting a baby boy. The reality star even revealed the boys name. Joining Lorenzo and Giovanna will be baby Angelo.

Snooki hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but she is reportedly due sometime in June. With the month of June quickly approaching, the reality show star may be giving birth as early as next week.

Snooki rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. The reality show followed Snooki and her group of friends. The show lasted for six seasons starting in 2009 and ending in 2012. Most of the original cast returned for a spin-off of the popular show titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show premiered in 2018 and, so far, has had two seasons of the show. The cast is reportedly set to return for a third season later this year, although an air date has not been announced.

Until then, fans will be watching Instagram to see if Snooki posts any more pregnancy updates.