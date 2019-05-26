Joe Giudice Reportedly ‘Depressed’ After Missing Daughter Gia’s Graduation Amid Deportation Drama

Joe Giudice is said to be devastated because he had to miss the high school graduation of her his daughter, Gia, due to his ongoing deportation drama.

According to Hollywood Life, Joe Giudice was unable to attend Gia’s graduation ceremony because he is currently in ICE custody while his deportation case is pending.

Joe was said to be heartbroken about missing his daughter’s big day, and about all of the other things he has missed during his time in prison and ICE custody.

“He is really sad and depressed that he is missing important moments with his children and he would love nothing more to get out of the situation he is in with all the deportation issues he is currently embattled with and instead go back to his normal life. He has learned so much from this ordeal and has definitely made sure that he is honoring family in a more respectable manner,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to reveal that Joe has been profoundly changed by everything he’s been through in the past few years.

Giudice reportedly wants to make things right with his family, and show them that he’s changed for the better. However, since he’s not allowed to be with them, it has been a very hard road.

Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, is said to be feeling the same pressure, and the pair are on pins and needles waiting to hear if Joe will be deported back to Italy or not.

The decision will likely have a great impact on their marriage, as well as the family dynamic, as Teresa has already revealed that she won’t’ move to Italy with the kids if Joe is deported.

Joe Giudice served 41 months in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud before being released back in March. However, he’s been unable to return home due to his deportation case.

Teresa served 11 months in prison for fraud as well back in 2015. Joe took care of the children during her sentence before turning himself in to serve his own time.

Recently, Joe was approved to stay in the United States by the U.S. Court of Appeals while he continues to fight against his possible deportation.

People Magazine reported earlier this week that Joe’s daughters got to visit him in ICE custody for the first time. The visit came on Joe’s 47th birthday, marking the first time they’ve seen him since his release from prison earlier this year.