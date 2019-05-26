Mel B Addresses Disappointment Over The First Spice Girls Tour Stop And Promises That Next Time Will Be Better

Some Spice Girls fans were not satisfied with the sound quality at the group's first tour stop.

If you were around during the 90’s you probably recall the absolute craze that was the English female singing group, the Spice Girls. Originating in London, England, the five girl group consisted of Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham. However, the five girls were of course better known by their unique stage names, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Posh Spice. The group turned out quite a few smash hits, before splitting up to pursue their own individual careers. Now, seven years since the group last performed live together, the Spice Girls are touring once again. All the original members besides Victoria Beckham are taking part in the show, according to CNN.

The group made its first tour stop in Dublin on Friday night. Unfortunately, many of the fans that gathered for the highly anticipated performance returned home disappointed. This was due in large to the poor sound quality at the event. Fans complained on social media that they couldn’t even hear the infamous girl group, and could hardly tell which one of their hit songs they were performing. Before long, members of the audience began to leave early.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said it was the”worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert” and that “loads of people [are] leaving.”

Melanie Brown, who goes by Mel B or Scary Spice, addressed the sound quality issues in a video posted to her Instagram page. She thanked the fans for coming out to watch the group’s first return to the stage. She also promised that at their next tour stop, the sound and vocals would be much improved.

“Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

Not everyone that attended the performance felt let down after. Some were simply in awe and appreciation of being able to witness such an iconic group performing together again after such a long time apart.

“What can I say you didn’t disappoint!! Amazing from start to finish. All our dreams came true. #SpiceWorld2019 I have lost my voice because I screamed like a 15-year-old girl. Memories forever,” one fan wrote online.