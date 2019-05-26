Jenelle Evans’ Mother Shares Photo Of Little Ensley Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans has lost custody of her children due to her husband David Eason’s shocking behavior earlier this month. Now, her youngest child, daughter Ensley, is in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans’ three children — Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley — have been banned from her home amid the news that David Eason had brutally killed the family’s dog, Nugget.

CPS took Kaiser and Ensley and banned Jace — whom Barbara currently has custody of — from being at the home. Kaiser went to stay in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith, while Ensley joined big brother Jace at Barbara’s house. David’s daughter, Maryssa, was also removed from the home.

Over the weekend, Barbara took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her young granddaughter having some fun in the sun during Memorial Day weekend.

In the photo, Ensley is seen enjoying a sweet treat in her bright orange bathing suit while sitting on the beach. The little girl sits in a tiny beach chair with a smile on her face as her uncle, Jenelle’s brother Collin, sits behind his niece and smiles for the photo.

Barbara revealed that she, Jace, Ensley, and Collin were in Oak Island, North Carolina, having some fun on the beach to kick off the summer season.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are currently fighting to regain custody of their children in court. They spent the last week in and out of the courthouse, and their case will resume again on Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.

In addition to having her children removed from her home, Jenelle Evans has also been fired from Teen Mom 2 due to David Eason’s behavior.

According to Hollywood Life, friends, family, and fans have allegedly called for Jenelle to leave David, whom they believe is costing her everything from her career to her family, but she has continued to stay by his side despite worries about her safety, the children’s safety, his stockpile of firearms, and blazing temper.

“Jenelle has always stood by David and friends fear that it would take a whole lot more for her to leave him for good,” an insider tells the outlet.

“They think it’s an unhealthy situation for Jenelle and her kids, and wishes she would make the decision to divorce him once and for all, and not just put the threats out there that she’s thinking about it,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following the former Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram.