‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Lola’s Mom And Kyle’s Dad?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that All My Children alum, Eva LaRue joined the cast where she will reunite with her former co-star Peter Bergman. Both Bergman and LaRue starred in the now-defunct ABC soap as Dr. Cliff Warner and Dr. Maria Santos Grey respectively.

The Inquisitr reported that LaRue began filming scenes as Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mother Celeste Rosales, and on her first day on the set, the actress shared some pictures to her social media accounts that piqued fan interest. Many viewers believe that the Rosales matriarch shows up in Genoa City to celebrate Lola and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) engagement. They point to clues in the photos to support the theory. For instance, there is a balloon that says love, and both women are dressed beautifully. Plus, some eagle-eyed fans believe they see an engagement ring on Lola’s left ring finger, but there is no official word on Celeste’s storyline.

No matter what the reason for Celeste’s arrival in Genoa City, many people hope that she could serve as a love interest for Jack since he hasn’t had a serious, long-term relationship for a while. The debacle with Kerry/Dominique (Alice Hunter) along with Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) war on Jabot left Jack more interested in his work than his love life. That could change, though.

LaRue took to Instagram recently with a post of herself and Bergman, where she revealed that they had scenes together on her first day of filming. The actress also celebrated her three decades of friendship with Bergman in the caption. Fans quickly jumped on to express their delight at seeing the two soap veterans back together again.

Their former co-star, Cameron Mathison, who was Ryan Lavery on AMC, also jumped into the comments to give his approval. He replied, “Woo hoo!!

Love it.”

It would certainly be interesting to see relationships between Kyle and Lola as well as their parents Jack and Celeste. It wouldn’t be the first time that Kyle risked involvement with his step-sister. For years, Summer (Hunter King) was his step-sister when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jack were married, and technically, Kyle is still married to Summer.

Of course, their parents starting a relationship could present some drama for Kyle and Lola should their parents have a falling out or argument. It will be interesting for viewers to watch how things unfold as Celeste begins her time in Genoa City.