Martin Scorcese’s Daughter Asks For $30K In GoFundMe Campaign To Help The Cats In Her Flooded $1.2M Condo

Martin Scorcese’s daughter is looking for the charity of strangers to help raise $30,000 to house pets left homeless when her $1.2 million condo flooded.

There was no word whether her famous father, worth more than $100 million, was going to pitch in.

Catherine Scorsese’s campaign was launched in April but spotted this week by the Daily Mail, which noted the flooding in the pricey Brooklyn apartment where she has lived for the last 12 years. A neighbor had flushed shredded paper own the toilet, leading to a flood of raw sewage that is expected to take months to repair in full. In the meantime, Catherine has moved to another apartment in Manhattan, but was not able to bring her cats and dogs along.

As the report noted, the GoFundMe campaign was actually launched by Catherine’s half-sister on her behalf and would go toward boarding the animals until the $1.2 million Williamsburg apartment is repaired. It’s not clear exactly what kind of housing would be required, but the campaign noted that some of her eight cats have special needs.

The campaign noted that Catherine would need to be out of her apartment for three or four months until all the repairs take place.

“I know Cathy has amazing friends. Right now she is in dire need of your help. Anything you can give is deeply appreciated,” the campaign read. “This is a horrible experience for her to go through, let’s make sure she gets through it with our love and support. Please share on social media and ask friends to share it as well.”

The campaign page showed the extent of some of the damage, showing water pouring from the ceiling of a bathroom and leaving the floor flooded. Another video showed the wall buckling from the water that had been flooding from above, with water damage across the wall and floor.

While the report from the Daily Mail seemed to shame Scorcese’s daughter for launching a campaign when her father is so ultra-wealthy, it apparently struck a chord with some animal lovers. The campaign has already raised more than $6,000 from a variety of donors, including some who gave $100 or more.

Loading...

Catherine Scorsese begs public for $30K to fix flooded Brooklyn apartment https://t.co/aXHjUFUNji pic.twitter.com/EUAnzrYhyE — Page Six (@PageSix) May 26, 2019

The report noted that Martin Scorsese was not aware of the campaign until recently, though he was aware of the plight of the animals in the flooded apartment. It was not clear if he has helped out with the cause, either through the campaign or privately.