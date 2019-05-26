Fox News Host Casts Doubt On Nancy Pelosi’s Mental Fitness, Says House Speaker Needs An ‘Intervention’

During the opening monologue of the latest edition of Justice with Judge Jeanine, popular Fox News host Jeanine Pirro cast doubt on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mental health, while defending President Trump, Mediaite reports.

Pirro’s remarks come amid an escalating feud between Trump and Pelosi.

Echoing the president, the host suggested that Pelosi is losing her mind. According to her, the top Democrat still hasn’t recovered from her party losing the 2016 presidential election.

“Nancy, you have not recovered from the 2016 election and it’s driving you batty.”

Pirro then defended President Trump, suggesting that he does not need an “intervention,” as Nancy Pelosi has suggested, and that the House speaker is actually in need of one.

“He does not need an intervention, Nancy, you need the intervention,” she said.

The host ended her opening monologue by offering unsolicited advice to the top Democrat. She defended Trump, urging Pelosi to follow the commander-in-chief’s lead.

“Bottom line, Nancy, the man is doing what we elected him to do while you haven’t done a damn thing as you seethe in the hatred and vitriol and your obsession to get your truth,” Pirro said.

“So just knock it the hell off, follow his lead and start doing the job you were elected to do.”

It comes as no surprise that the conservative network is defending Trump against Pelosi’s attacks, given that the two have been publicly insulting each other for quite some time. The feud escalated earlier this week when Trump posted a video to Twitter, which was edited to make Pelosi seem drunk, or mentally unwell.

Trump was criticized for posting the edited video, given that doctored clips of Nancy Pelosi — edited and cut in order to make her appear drunk or ill — have been going viral on Facebook and other social networks.

.@dbongino joined me to weigh in on the feud between Nancy Pelosi and President Trump. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/JOYCU4KLjk — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 26, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, the president claims to have merely defended himself against Pelosi’s attacks — the House speaker said that Trump’s friends and family should stage an “intervention” in order to help him, questioning his fitness for office. Washington insiders are split on who’s winning the feud — those close to Pelosi claim that she is winning, while Trump allies believe that the president is outsmarting the top Democrat.

The president is lawless and corrupt and surrounding himself with the machinery of lawlessness and corruption. Nancy Pelosi says let’s wait and see what happens. https://t.co/u7IeSxnNvb via @slate One of the best legal reporters in US – what will it take for Dems to take action? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 25, 2019

The public and ever-escalating feud between Trump and Pelosi may have captured the media’s attention, but in the face of harsh words and insults, the House speaker remains one of few House Democrats arguing against impeachment. Several high profile Democratic presidential candidates and dozens of House Democrats have urged Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings, but she has not budged.