Serena Williams Was Reportedly One Of The First Lucky People To Get To Visit The New Royal Baby, Archie

Tennis star Serena Williams was invited to come meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby at Frogmore Cottage.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally welcomed their new bundle of joy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are first time parents and have been enjoying some much needed time out of the spotlight to enjoy their new baby boy. The baby, who was born on May 5, 2019, had a successful birth and was later introduced to the world during a brief public appearance with his parents.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying their privacy at this time, they did welcome a few close friends and family members over to personally meet the baby. Tennis star Serena Williams was reportedly one of those lucky few, according to Mirror.

Serena and Meghan have been close friends for years. The athlete, who attended the couple’s royal wedding one year ago at Windsor Castle, also supported her friend at Meghan’s baby shower, which was held in New York this past February and which was attended by a plethora of big name stars.

The 37-year-old athlete reportedly stopped by Frogmore Cottage during the past week to meet Archie and to visit Meghan and Harry. She was accompanied by her husband, 36-year-old Alexis Ohanian, and the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Olympia. Serena made sure to commemorate her visit to the elite estate by taking a video of herself dancing in the regal state room.

“Here’s to my 11 million followers. Thanks everyone. I love all of you,” she wrote.

Serena is pictured in a flowing black dress, complete with black boots and a belt with the letter ‘S’ stitched throughout it. In the video, she dances about excitedly in celebration of achieving this new milestone.

The athlete stopped by Meghan’s home on her way to Paris where she will participate in the French Open, a prestigious two-week tennis tournament that takes place each spring.

In addition to Serena, Prince Harry’s aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were also lucky enough to be invited to meet the new baby. Several of Harry’s longtime friends also made brief visits.

Meghan and Harry are straying away from royal tradition in some ways, as they embark upon life as first time parents. Perhaps one of the major things they did differently from royal couples who came before them was to announce their child’s name through an Instagram post.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple wrote on their Instagram page.