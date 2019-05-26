Dr. Paul Nassif Offers To Fix Artie Lange’s ‘Botched’ Nose If He Gets Clean

Dr. Paul Nassif, a top plastic surgeon seen on the show Botched, has offered to fix the nose of comedian Artie Lange if he can clean up his act and get off drugs.

Nassif spoke to TMZ and said that he is confident he could improve Lange’s deformed nose, but he needs the comedian to get clean and stay away from cocaine, which has played a big part in his nasal collapse.

Lange was arrested last week in New Jersey for violating the terms of his probation, and in his mug shot, his profile shows that his nose has nearly disappeared. Police drug tested the comedian and the test came back positive for cocaine and morphine.

Dr. Nassif explains that Lange has what is called a saddle nose, which is caused by a deformity of the nasal septum often caused by drug abuse. The plastic surgeon says that if he fixes Lange’s nose and he continues to use cocaine, it will just collapse again.

Heavy says that Lange is still being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility, and when the mug shot was released, fans were shocked at the appearance of his nose which looks more damaged than it did after his prior arrest.

In his previous mug shot, Lange’s nose looked swollen and oversized, but now it appears to have deflated. In 2017 Lange tweeted that he had to have emergency surgery on his nose.

“After Chicago gig I collapsed. I had emergency surgery. All the blow & H I’ve done for yrs blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest…”

But soon after, Lange was reportedly using again, and the next year he posted that three decades of cocaine use had “caught up to him” when his nose collapsed after he snorted what he thought was OxyContin. The substance had glass in it.

Lange also recently admitted that part of the current nose problem was a result of an assault by his bookie who allegedly punched him in the nose after a botched kidnapping. Lange said he owed the bookie $62,000 and couldn’t pay, which caused the man to have him kidnapped.

“I owed a bookie 62 grand, and a kid who worked for a bookie…he thought I was a billionaire because he saw me on TV and he kidnapped me.”

During his most recent arrest, police say that Lange was “coherent and cooperative” which is an improvement from his subsequent run-ins with the police.