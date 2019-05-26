WWE Superstars Comment On All Elite Wrestling’s ‘Double Or Nothing’

There actually are other promotions outside of the WWE Universe.

History was made on Saturday night when All Elite Wrestling had their first-ever pay-per-view event with Double or Nothing. The Inquisitr recapped the full results and it included appearances by Awesome Kong, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, and Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose. Not only were former WWE superstars on the event, but many current WWE stars also watched and commented on the action that took place.

There was so much that happened at Double or Nothing and it was really a great night to be a professional wrestling fan. While it’s still early on and anything possible can happen, there certainly appears to be another wrestling war on the horizon.

AEW is set to begin their weekly TV show on TNT at some point later this year, and they’ve already said they won’t go head-to-head with WWE’s shows. Still, the competition will be there and with the roster that has been built up, it’s going to get even better for the fans who just love to see great wrestling.

While it often seems taboo for one wrestling promotion to even acknowledge the existence of another, WWE superstars did watch Double or Nothing. Before the event even started, Xavier Woods took to Twitter to wish good luck to all those on the card.

As the event went on, though, and after it was over, a number of other WWE superstars revealed that they had watched as well. Peyton Royce is one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and she commented on how much of a “hunk” her boyfriend Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) is.

Spears was released from WWE earlier this year after making the request. He was also a member of the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.

Whoa ???????? what a hunk @Perfec10n — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 25, 2019

Not only is more professional wrestling good for the fans, but it makes things even better when different promotions wish good luck to others. The competition that AEW will bring to WWE, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and other promotions will be great and a lot of fun.

Seeing WWE superstars actually mention AEW and wishing their friends well is just a great feeling all around.

Hola amigos! Someone has stealing to my account but is back to now normally. Any good things are happen tonight? Enjoy a pro wrestle! – EG WEB TRANSLATE — El Generico (@ElGenerico) May 26, 2019

I am happy for pro wrestling ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 25, 2019

Best of luck to my dear friends who are out to change the world today. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 25, 2019

Big E, of course, had to have a little fun with his Twitter post.

I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]! — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 25, 2019

It was an absolutely amazing night for the world of wrestling along with its fans. All Elite Wrestling already has something special happening and Double or Nothing was simply the start of their grand journey. It was just so much fun to see WWE superstars sending congratulations and being positive for their friends and competitors.