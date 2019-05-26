Kim Kardashian Just Posted 2008 Pictures Of Kylie Jenner, Instagram’s Reactions Are Hilarious

The Kardashians are known for taking to social media with throwback snaps. Kim Kardashian’s May 26 post appears to have done just that. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s latest update shows her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, Scott Disick. As the caption states, the photos date back to 2008. The KKW Beauty founder appears to have posted them in honor of Scott’s birthday today.

Fans are honing in on the childhood picture of Kylie, though. Their humorous comments seem to be suggesting that the 21-year-old might not be appreciating her older sister’s decision to share her younger face. One fan aired their thoughts in a comment.

“You wouldn’t see Kylie posting them [sic] pictures”

Another suggested that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO might well be mad at her sister for the update, per their words.

“I think Kylie would kill Kim for these pics”

Comments likely pertain to Kylie’s highly-altered appearance since the pictures’ 2008 date. Like all adults, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has grown out of her childhood looks. Not everything about Kylie’s evolution has come naturally, though. Kylie was just 17 when The Daily Mail reported the star admitting to cosmetic lip injections.

“I have had lip fillers. It’s just something I wanted to do,” Kylie said on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie has defended her face on several occasions, per the above report from The Daily Mail. In 2015, Kylie told her fans that they’d watched her evolve since she was 9 years old and that a changing face was to be expected. More recently, Kylie has made headlines for appearing to have had a bit of a back-and-forth when it comes to her lips. In October 2018, Cosmopolitan reported the Kylie Skin founder as returning to lip fillers following having them removed.

Comments to Kim’s May 26 pictures also seemed to suggest a shock reaction.

“Oh my gosh, Kylie’s original face,” one user wrote.

“Who is that with Scott? Barely recognize who it is,” was another comment.

Many fans, however, settled for a comment regarding Disick.

Kylie wasn’t even in her teens when she first appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Once the show’s lower-profile face, Kylie has risen to international stardom. She now comes complete with a billionaire status that surpasses the wealth of family members including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Now a makeup mogul and a mother, this Calabasas-based face appears a million miles from her former childhood years.

More than pointing it out is Kim’s update. Fans, however, appear to have their thoughts on Kylie’s possible reaction to it.