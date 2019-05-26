‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of May 27: Sharon Gets A Shocking Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 27 through May 31 brings the reading of Neil’s will, which will leave several of his family and friends surprised. Plus, Adam continues his time in Genoa City while his siblings continue working to figure out a way to stop him from disrupting their lives.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) unwanted advice, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam won’t necessarily appreciate what Victor has to say when Adam reveals that he placed demands on his siblings to see how far they would go to get rid of him. However, when Adam asks for help locating Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Victor appears to agree. Eventually, Adam tries to hunt down Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Victor also knows where she is, but he may not be so willing to help his son find Chloe.

Even though she has plenty to worry about, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) can’t help but worry a lot about Billy (Jason Thompson). He’s been in some dark places in his life before, and Victoria is concerned that Adam’s return will send Billy spiraling down again. However, Billy assures Victoria that he’s stronger now and he will not allow himself to sink into the darkness again. Later in the week, Victoria sticks to her guns.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) plays hard to get with Nate (Sean Dominic). Abby ends up telling Nate she’ll text him with information about the date they’ve discussed going on as friends.

Someone surprises Sharon (Sharon Case) with an invitation. She just had Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) move in, and Sharon feels her life is on the right track. However, this unexpected question could shake things up for Sharon. Rey also finds himself with an opportunity when Nick turns to Rey for help. He wants the ex-cop to figure out what Adam did during his time in Las Vegas, and Rey ends up agreeing to take on the case.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) has to make a tough choice when he realizes that Neil (Kristoff St. John) named him in his will. He knows that Lily (Christel Khalil) wants her life without him, but he also wants to honor Neil’s wishes. Lily shows up at Devon’s (Bryton James) when he brings together Neil’s family and friends for the reading of his will. The words Michael (Christian LeBlanc) reads will contain some surprises for people in Genoa City, according to The Inquisitr. Once the reading of the will concludes, Devon finds that he can’t shake his dreams. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) continues to visit him while he begins the process of healing after so much loss.

Finally, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) plays hardball.