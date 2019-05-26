Christina Aguilera Not Likely To Reclaim Her Old Seat On ‘The Voice’ Any Time Soon

Even in the wake of Adam Levine's departure from 'The Voice', Christina Aguilera is reportedly not considering returning to the show.

Just this past week, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine announced that he will be leaving his spot as a judge on the singing competition show, The Voice. While some judges like Christina Aguilera have come and gone throughout the years, Levine has remained a constant on the show since its premiere in 2011.

Thus, he’s watched as 16 different seasons have passed and many hopeful talents found success and finally got to see their dream come into fruition. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Levine explained why it is time for him to finally move on from the show and focus on other aspects of his career. Now, with a seat newly opened, some fans are wondering if former judge Aguilera might be returning to the show, according to Hollywood Life.

Along with the Instagram post announcing his departure, Levine also included a throwback Rolling Stone cover from 2012, shortly after The Voice first began. He poses with his arms around the waist of Aguilera, joined by country music singer Blake Shelton and singer songwriter Cee Lo Green. Together, this bunch helped launch the show that would go on to become a smash success while changing the lives of many.

Levine now admits he wasn’t completely confident in how the show would pan out when he was first convinced to join the team by television producer Mike Burnett. However, after only the first episode he could already see that the four judges were a part of something really special. In his lengthy caption, Levine offers a heartfelt thank you to the many people that contributed to the show’s success, both on and off the set.

“After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

Though Levine’s departure is bittersweet for many of the show’s longtime fans, it does open up a spot for a new person to join the team as a judge. Some have brought up Aguilera’s name with regard to potential candidates. Unfortunately, those fans might be in for a disappointment.

Sources close to Aguilera say that she’s not really at a point in her life when she has the free time to rejoin the show.

“She really is focusing on her own career right now. With Adam gone, that doesn’t change anything for her at this time,” a source close to the singer said.