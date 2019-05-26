Oiled ‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Busts Out Of Hot Pink Bikini On The Beach

Kara Del Toro may have earned her fame from indoor photo shoots, but this bombshell appears to be all about the outdoor life. The American sensation’s latest Instagram update comes straight from the beach, and it’s rocking the world’s tiniest bikini.

On May 26, Kara posted a brand snap to her account. The Maxim model has taken to the beach for a striking pose, and her ultra-skimpy bikini is making waves. The hot-pink two-piece comes thin-strung, halterneck, and it’s flashing as much cleavage as it is underboob. Kara is standing on golden-white sands backed by blue oceans, but she seems to have come prepared for the sun’s beating rays. Her toned thighs and arms appear oiled – as a known beach lover, Kara likely has her sunscreen application down to a routine.

With what appears to be a beach volleyball court in the background and a large volleyball being held to her side, it also looks like Del Toro is gearing up for some activity. Fans have been picking up on it.

“I’d love to watch you play volleyball in that swim suit [sic],” one wrote.

“I’ll play,” another echoed.

A fan account (which appears to be dedicated to Kara) pegged the model as a winner, per their comment.

“For sure you beat everyone in a volley game”

Kara doesn’t appear to have mentioned the sport in her caption. Instead, she’s opted to focus on her tan lines. As mentioned with an advertisement hashtag, her swimsuit comes from popular fashion brand Oh Polly. Earlier this month, Kara appeared to be collaborating with suntanning lotion brand Bali Body. A video of Kara drizzling oil on her stomach (seen below) proved immensely popular with her fanbase.

Loading...

With her chilled vibes, carefree updates, and fearless attitude towards flaunting her body, Del Toro has become quite popular on Instagram with over 982,000 followers. Fans can expect a globe-trotting, somewhat-earthy selection of snaps from Kara, and she frequently updates her account from exotic beach locations. She does, however, seem to have a preference for low-key setups – bamboo or palm canopies and greenery are more Kara’s jam than glitzy infinity pools.

For today, however, the setting has a California feel, with no bleached woods or still-water ponds in sight. Instead, fans are getting one curvy model rocking her impossibly tiny pink bikini (and a possible game of volleyball).

Kara’s Instagram is followed by fellow models including Hannah Palmer, Tammy Hembrow, Madi Edwards, and Issa Vegas. It’s also followed by Midnight Sun actress Bella Thorne. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Kara should follow her Instagram.