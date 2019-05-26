Jon Gosselin & Son Collin Kick Off Summer With A Road Trip

Jon Gosselin and his son, Collin Gosselin, are ready for summer. The father and son duo decided to kick off their vacation right by taking a good old fashioned road trip together.

According to Pop Culture, Jon Gosselin and his son are headed to Atlanta now that school has officially let out for the summer months.

The pair posed for a sweet photo together that Jon posted to his Instagram story over the weekend. Gosselin is seen sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses, as well as some scruffy facial hair. Jon leans in next to Collin, who also dons a black t-shirt, and gives a smile for the camera while riding shotgun in the car next to his dad.

In another snapshot posted to social media, Jon shows off his “perfect” packing skills, as all of the luggage is packed into the back of their car for an exact fit.

Jon didn’t reveal if his girlfriend or any other members of their family were coming along for the trip, or if it was specifically a father and son bonding experience.

As many fans know, Jon currently has full custody of his son, Collin, after the boy’s mother, Kate Gosselin, put him in a special in-patient program for special needs children. Jon fought for custody of his son, winning the battle when Kate was a no-show at the court hearing, per E! News.

In addition, Jon Gosselin also has custody of their daughter, Hannah, who wanted to leave her mother’s home in order to live with her father. As for the rest of Jon and Kate’s children, Cara, Maddy, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aaden remain in the care of their mother.

In the past, Jon has revealed that he has a very strained relationship with his other six children, and that he hopes that one day they’ll come around and want a relationship with him. Meanwhile, Jon also claims that Kate has had “zero” contact with Collin since he won custody of the teenage boy.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane. He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us,” Gosselin’s daughter, Maddy, previously told People Magazine.

Fans can learn more about Jon Gosselin’s life with Collin and Hannah by following him on Instagram.