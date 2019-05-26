Strategists Surprised By How Well Joe Biden Is Polling

The Democratic Party’s supposed shift leftward appears to have convinced many in the public sphere that a left-leaning candidate like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would surge in the polls, but that has not happened.

Arguably the most conservative person in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden, is crushing competitors in virtually every single poll that has been conducted so far.

These developments have taken even D.C. insiders and experienced political strategists by surprise, according to a new report from The Hill.

As soon as Joe Biden announced, left-leaning media started re-examining his right-wing voting recording, pointing out that the former vice president had voted for bills supporting mass incarceration and the war on drugs, and supported disastrous military invasions such as the Iraq war. Biden’s behavior around women was discussed as well, with many arguing that the Delaware Democrat has a habit of invading personal space.

None of the above has harmed Biden. The former vice president’s lead may have fallen since April 25 when he officially announced that he is running for the White House, but even after the announcement spike evaporated, his lead remained more than solid. Both nationally and in key primary states, Biden is crushing opponents.

NEW: From Hollywood to Nashville to Miami to Philadelphia, Joe Biden is racing around the country to lock down big donors while he’s atop the polls. Inside his $$$ push, with @katieglueck https://t.co/iEdZ8jJ59L — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 21, 2019

Although the race has barely started, some do not see the lead evaporating.

“I think this month has proven that it’s not just name recognition. People just like Joe Biden. And Democrats right now really want to beat President Trump and he is uniquely qualified for this moment,” a long time friend of the former vice president told TheHill.

“Quite frankly I’m surprised more of this stuff hasn’t gotten traction. And I’m surprised by how well he’s doing in general,” Democratic strategist Jim Manley said, adding that Biden has a “reservoir of support,” due to the fact that voters associate him with former President Barack Obama, who remains exceptionally popular.

A Democratic strategist who worked on the Obama campaign suggested that the attacks Biden has been facing, as well as the accusations that he has a habit of invading women’s personal spaces, may have actually helped him remain the front-runner. The criticism, the strategist explained, lowered the bar in terms of what voters expect from the gaffe-prone politician.

When Biden “came out on stage and didn’t put his foot in his mouth in the first 30 seconds, didn’t grope someone on day one…he not only cleared the extraordinarily low bar set for him, but now looks like a juggernaut,” he said.

Democratic strategist David Wade warned that “every campaign has its ups and downs,” acknowledging that even those who don’t support Biden have positive feelings about him, which could also help the former vice president win the nomination.