Kourtney Kardashian Looks Chic While With Son Reign In West Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian and her son, Reign Disick, had a cute mother and son date in West Hollywood over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen looking stylish as she and Reign walked the streets of L.A. on Saturday.

Kourtney sported a pair of dark denim jeans and a mid-length, olive green leather coat. The coat tied around the waist, showing off the mother-of-three’s famous curves. She added snakeskin boots to complete her trendy look.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back as she rushed to keep up her energetic youngest child, Reign, 4. The reality star sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, little Reign wore an all-black ensemble for the day out with his mother. Reign donned a pair of dark sweatpants and a matching black-and-white. long-sleeved t-shirt. He completed his look by sporting black sneakers.

The four-year-old’s long, sandy brown hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail behind his head that flew back as he excitedly ran ahead of his mom on the sidewalk.

As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about co-parenting her three children with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kourt revealed that building a trusting and respectful co-parenting bond with Scott, as well as building a relationship with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is one of the things she’s most proud of in her life.

The trio have gotten so close that they are often seen having dinner together, hanging out at family events and even taking vacations with one another with the kids in tow.

“[That’s] probably the thing I’m most proud of. I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kardashian told Paper Magazine in a recent interview.

Scott also weighed in on the situation when he sat down with Kourtney for an honest talk about their relationship as seen in a video posted to her website, Poosh.

“I’m not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple, and by the way, I don’t think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it’s not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live,” Disick stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.