Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Are Pregnant Again After Suffering A Tragic Miscarriage

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and his wife Lauren are anxiously awaiting the birth of their second child.

Nick Carter, one of the members of the popular boy band the Backstreet Boys, is now 39-years-old with a family of his own. He married his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, in 2014 and they could hardly wait to start adding to their family. Together, they share a three-year-old son Odin Reign, who was born in 2016.

The couple desperately wanted a second child so that Odin could have a sibling and at last they’ve been granted their wish. Just last week the couple announced through social media that they are expecting. However it hasn’t been an easy road for them, according to Today.

It’s been less than a year since Nick and Lauren were pregnant with a little girl with her Lauren’s due date quickly approaching. Unfortunately, they lost the baby through a tragic miscarriage. Lauren was set to give birth in only three months when the loss occurred. They were both devastated, and Nick shared the unfortunate news on Twitter.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months,” he wrote.

When what was supposed to be the baby’s due date rolled around in March, Lauren posted a photo of the child’s ultrasound on her Instagram. The meaningful day also just so happened to be International Women’s Day. She wrote a touching tribute to her daughter who never had the chance to live, and offered words of support to the other mothers out there that are dealing with similar loss. She reminded these women just how tough they really are and pushed them to never give up hope that they will one day have that family they’re dreaming of.

“I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses, days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADA** women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope.”

While the loss of their daughter was crushing, Lauren and Nick are beyond grateful to be expecting again. When Nick announced their pregnancy on Instagram last week, he included a photo of their family of three, which will soon be four. Nick hugs his wife, while she cradles her already defined baby bump. Their three-year-old son is pictured kissing his mother’s belly.