‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Black Bra On Instagram

As a Playboy model, Lexi Wood is no stranger to stripping down to her bra and panties and posting racy pics to make her fans go wild.

And that’s exactly what she did in her new Instagram post where she is featured wearing a black lacy bra that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts. That’s not all, but she also displayed her well-toned abs to leave her fans’ jaws dropped.

It wasn’t only the show of skin that made her fans crazy, as the model looked nothing short of stunning by wearing a full face of makeup, comprised of a rosy-pink lipstick that accentuated her plump lips.

She opted for a tinge of pink blusher to enhance her youthful appearance and used a pink eye shadow to make her blue eyes look brighter and more beautiful. Finally, she tied her brunette hair into a loose ponytail and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in West Hollywood, California, and the model decided not to write a caption because the picture was worth a thousand words.

Within two hours of having been posted, the sultry pic gained significant traction, amassing close to 23,000 likes and almost 200 comments where fan openly expressed their interest and admiration.

Prior to posting the said pic, the stunner treated her legions of followers to a FOMO-inducing snap which became an instant hit among followers and non-flowers alike.

In the snap, Lexi could be seen wearing a black backless dress and as she turned her back toward the camera, she not only displayed her smooth back but also flaunted her incredible figure. With her hair tied into a messy bun, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup to look absolutely gorgeous.

To pose for the camera, Lexi left her lips slightly parted and seductively glanced into the camera to give off extremely sexy vibes — something that her male admirers on the photo-sharing website couldn’t resist.

Commenting on the pic, one of her fans said that she’s the “true definition of perfection,” while another one wrote that Lexi has a perfect body. Amid the majority of complimentary comments, one Instagrammer said that Lexi is not only plastic but all of her pics seem to be edited with photoshop.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, the model shot to fame not because of Playboy alone but for having a short-lived fling with Brooklyn Beckham — the son of David and Victoria Beckham.