Dua Lipa Flaunts Booty In Tiny Swimsuit With Twinning Sunbathing Girlfriend

Dua Lipa appears to have left her rainy U.K. roots. The British singer-songwriter is in the French resort town of Antibes, and it looks like she’s soaking up the sun. On May 26, Lipa took to Instagram for a sun-drenched update. The two snaps she shared show Lipa and her friend Sarah Lysander Carter goofing around on towel-laid sun loungers, complete with matching swimwear.

The “Hotter Than Hell” singer is seen on the right. Her one-piece swimsuit is ultra low-cut at the back and contrastingly high-cut at the waist. The floral-patterned number is flaunting the 23-year-old’s curvaceous behind, thighs, back, and all-around sensational physique. A twinning look from Carter (on the right) comes in bikini form — in fact, both looks are from Carter’s own Lysander Swim range. With kiss-face poses and one snap showing Sarah with her tongue out, it would appear that this pair is enjoying a brief moment of light-hearted humor.

A caption from Lipa has called her partner in crime her best friend.

Low-brow as the sun-drenched snaps may be, they come with a high-brow geo-tag. The named Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc is a five-star property renowned for attracting celebrities. As a known hotspot for A-Listers attending the Cannes Film Festival, the hotel has hosted the likes of Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Emily Ratajkowski, per People.

Fans appear to be digging today’s duo and their fun in the sun.

“Fire mermaid,” one fan wrote.

Another picked up on the bonding moment and matching looks, per their comment.

“Best friend goalssss also those suits are my dream, my favorite print and my favorite color”

As a major music face, Dua Lipa comes with seven top 20 singles. Earlier this year, the young star walked away with two Grammy Awards – she won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Lipa has also been immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

In an age where Instagram followings are largely considered reflective of success, Lipa is doing well, with her follower count sitting at a healthy 30 million. She is followed by a plethora of major celebrities from various industries. In the music world, Lipa is followed by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Cardi B. Over in the fashion world, faces such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber are known followers. Television stars including Orange Is The New Black‘s Ruby Rose and Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara also keep tabs on this Brit.

Today’s post had racked up over 800,000 likes within three hours of being posted. Fans wishing to keep up with this sensation should follow her Instagram.