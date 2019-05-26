Watch SPAL Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Milan Try To Reach First Champions League Since 2014

AC Milan need help, but can still qualify for the UEFA Champions League with a clean victory over mid-table SPAL on the final day of Serie A play.

AC Milan enter the final day of the 2018-2019 Serie A season as one of four teams battling it out for two UEFA Champions League qualification spots, per the Associated Press. Unlike the two teams above them on the table, the Rossoneri will need help — specifically, they will need relegation-battling Empoli FC to defeat Milan’s crosstown rivals Inter. If that happens, and AC Milan can get past 12th-place SPAL, the team that has won the Champions League three times — and the European championship a total of seven — will return to the top European competition for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. In order to pull this off, they will need to grab all three points from their final-day match, which will live stream from Ferrara.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fifth-place AC Milan against 12th-place SPAL, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,134-seat Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, Italy, on Sunday, May 26.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can check out the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can view a live stream of SPAL vs. Milan starting at midnight India Standard Time on Sunday night.

“We still believe we can do it,” Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek told the AP. “We hope to beat SPAL, and that the other results go in our favor. Everything is possible.”

Piatek himself could earn a share of history if he can score against SPAL. One more Serie A goal gives him 10 this season playing for AC Milan, after scoring 13 with Genoa before a mid-season transfer, according to Calcio Mercato. That would make him the first player in the 90-year history of Italy’s top flight to score at least 10 goals for two different clubs in a single season.

Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SPAL vs. AC Milan season finale in Ferrara, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Rossoneri vs. Biancazzurri Serie A season-ender at no charge.

Internationally, the SPAL-Milan match will be available in many regions around the globe via the Serie A Facebook Live page. In the United Kingdom, the stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, all 2018-2019 Serie A matches are streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the sole live streaming source for the crucial clash in Italy’s northeast.

Throughout the Caribbean — as well as in many smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of outlets around the globe scheduled to carry a live stream of SPAL vs. AC Milan, Serie A supporters should consult LiveSoccer TV.