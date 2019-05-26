Gwen Stefani Reportedly Leaning On Blake Shelton During Co-Parenting Drama With Ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for years, and the couple are very close. Recently, the the No Doubt lead singer has been leaning on her boyfriend during a difficult time in her life.
According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, are going through some issues in their co-parenting relationship. The pair share three children together, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and it seems that Blake Shelton has been a shoulder for Gwen to cry on during the disagreements.
“Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting. They don’t see eye to eye on several things. Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting,” an insider told the outlet.
“Gwen and Gavin really don’t speak that much unless they need to. No matter what though, they always put their kids first, they just don’t agree on most things, but what exes do?” the source added.
The insider went on to reveal that Stefani gets upset because she feels like Rossdale doesn’t help her make decisions when it comes to their sons, and she has been feeling very alone in her parenting.
Gwen reportedly gets frustrated when it comes to dealing with the boys’ schooling, schedules, and other issues by herself. Stefani allegedly believes that Rossdale finds it hard to balance his career with his parenting duties, and that is where most of the disagreements come into play.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton has been hard for Gavin Rossdale to watch progress.
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful visit to the park and villa of serralves. Settling into Porto and an easy day before the show – next stop is the port to eat and drink like a Portuguese fisherman. Nothing beats sinking into the culture of a magical city than to go local -run into the arms of the moment – Have the best day you can – Make it count no matter how small the step ????. The sculpture backdrop is by richard Serra – One of my favorite sculptors – He’s almost the mark Rothko ???? of sculpture in the way these large works from a distance seem to have no detail yet up close they are full of life love decay survival and strength –
Sources tell HL that it’s rough for Gavin to see how much quality time that Blake spends with his children. However, Rossdale reportedly thinks that Shelton is a great guy, and appreciates how much he adores his sons.
Meanwhile, Gavin is said to be worried about the impact it would have on the boys if Gwen and Blake were to split in the future, and reportedly reminds them often that he is their father, no matter what happens between their mother and her boyfriend.
Recently, it was announced that Gwen would be rejoining Blake as a judge on The Voice, where they first met. This means that pair will likely be spending even more time together, and with the kids.
Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani by following the singer on Instagram.