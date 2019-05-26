Raven-Symone Gives Her Take On What ‘That’s So Raven’ Taught Kids About Friendship

'I enjoy the storylines where you really got to see friendship prevail out of the most crazy situations,' said Raven-Symone of 'That's So Raven'.

Kids that were growing up in the early to mid 2000s likely get a sense of nostalgia when they think back about the show That’s So Raven. Throughout the show’s run from 2003 to 2007, the program was one of the most popular sitcoms on the Disney Channel.

Actress Raven-Symone portrayed the character of Raven Baxter. Raven appeared to be a regular teenage girl but actually possessed psychic abilities that allowed her to succeed as a fashion designer and helped get her and her friends out of some pretty sticky situations on a regular basis. The comical show looked at topics familiar to adolescents, particularly friendship and loyalty.

Now, at 33-years-old, Raven-Symone looks back at what the show taught children, according to Today. In recalling the close bonds the starring character had with her other friends on the show, Raven-Symone can appreciate the emphasis the show placed on friendship and being there for one another. While Raven was by no means a perfect character, she wasn’t afraid to be herself with all of her quirks that made her unique. Raven-Symone hopes that this character inspired other girls to be true to themselves and not afraid to be who they really are.

The actress now travels around the world and is still frequently recognized for her role in the sitcom. Even though the show concluded years ago and is no longer on television, she’s still hearing from fans about the difference it made in their lives.

Loading...

“A lot of different people come up and say that That’s So Raven impacted their lives, whether it’s my friendship with Eddie and Chelsea that reminds them of their friendship, the family dynamic, the storylines. I also get Cheetah Girls a lot, too — that that impacted their life with friends and starting their own girl groups of that nature. But it is very, very, very humbling to know that it’s around the world. And it feels good. I was at a show, speaking, and a grown woman said she learned some of her English from That’s So Raven. And that made me so happy.”

In fact, the show was so popular that Disney decided to reprise her old role into a new series, entitled Raven’s Home. The series stars Raven-Symone and Anneliese van der Pol, who played Chelsea on That’s So Raven. The two women play the same characters but as adults, this time as divorced single mothers living in Chicago, Illinois, along with their three combined children. Raven’s Home includes comedy and all the things the original series was loved for.