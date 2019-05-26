Adam Levine Would Reportedly Be Welcomed Back To ‘The Voice’ If He Wanted To Return

Adam Levine has officially quit The Voice. The Maroon 5 frontman has been a judge on NBC’s singing reality competition since the beginning. However, he’s decided to part ways with the show before Season 17.

According to Hollywood Life, although many are disappointed by Adam Levine leaving The Voice, he would allegedly be welcomed back in a heartbeat if he ever wanted to return to the judges’ panel.

Sources tell the outlet that while Adam will likely never return to the show, the door is always open for him if he wants to come back.

“He is likely done for good but always will have the invite to come back down the line if he changes his mind. Adam is a tough pill to swallow and he definitely goes to the beat of his own drum but he is a part of the fabric that made The Voice tick and Mark Burnett respects what he has done for the show and would welcome him back even though he doesn’t expect him back,” the insider revealed.

The news of Levine’s exit from the series came earlier this week when Carson Daly announced his departure during The Today Show.

Later, the singer took to social media to release a statement about his decision to quit the show. Adam thanked everyone for making the experience one he’ll never forget, especially the coaches he worked with.

Levine also gave a special shout out to his fellow judge and close friend, Blake Shelton.

Radar Online reports that Adam Levine’s decision to quit The Voice came after he was unhappy with the changes the show was making to the format — and some alleged diva-like behavior on set.

An insider told the outlet that Levine often acts like a child in front of the crew and other judges, adding that he’s been very “difficult” to work with in the past and that he loves to show off in front of the crowd.

Adam was reportedly thinking about leaving the show last year but ultimately decided to continue on when NBC allegedly gave him a massive deal to stay. Levine has won the show three times in the past and has been called a “cherished member” of the family. In addition, contestants are eager to see Adam when they come on stage, and his absence will likely have an effect on ratings.

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is set to take over Adam Levine’s spot when The Voice returns next season.