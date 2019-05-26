‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Xander Overhears Everything!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of May 27 reveals that the lie that is threatening to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage may finally be exposed.

The Lie That Broke Them Apart

The promo starts off with the lie that is threatening to destroy Hope and Liam’s lives. It throws back to when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) first found out about the baby swap.

“You stole her baby!” Shauna yelled at her daughter, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Flo came clean and told her mother about her role in letting Hope believe that her baby was dead. B&B viewers know that Shauna, Flo and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) made a pact not to tell anyone the truth.

Liam & Hope’s Heartbreak On The Bold and the Beautiful

After they lost their daughter, Beth, Hope and Liam’s marriage began to fall apart. At one point, Liam told his wife, “I would do anything to make you happy again.” The video shows an emotional Hope shortly after their devastating loss. Sitting beside her, Liam felt helpless as he watched his wife battling depression.

Zoe & Flo Weigh The Options

Zoe and Flo are at the center of this drama. Although Flo wants to tell Hope and Liam the truth, Zoe feels that they could all land up in jail. She is especially concerned about her father spending time in prison for his role in the baby swap. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will hash out the pros and cons of coming clean.

“They wouldn’t be walking away from each other if they knew everything that we know,” Flo points out. She knows that Hope and Liam’s marriage is in trouble. She feels guilty that their lie is having serious repercussions on a couple’s future.

It seems as if Zoe may come around as she will tell Flo, “Tell me what you want to do.”

Flo responds by saying, “Hope’s baby is alive, I have to tell them!”

The Secret’s Out

Xander knows that Zoe is not being entirely honest with him. He will question her about the growing distance between them. He will ask the model, “Tell me what’s going on.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Xander will spy on Zoe and Flo while they argue about what they need to do. He will overhear Flo saying that Hope’s baby is alive and will demand some answers from his girlfriend.

“Forget you heard anything,” Zoe says as she tries to brush Xander off. But it seems as if their secret is out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.