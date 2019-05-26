Rob Bramblett Dies: Auburn Football Announcer Famous For ‘Kick Six’ Call Killed In Car Crash

Rob Bramblett, the Auburn football announcer famous for the “Pick Six” call in 2013, has died following a car accident.

The 53-year-old was killed along with his wife, 52-year-old Paula Bramblett, after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening in Auburn. As CNN reported, the local coroner said alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the crash.

As AL.com reported, Bramblett and his wife were in a 2017 Toyota Highlander that was struck in the rear by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an unidentified 16-year-old. Rob Bramblett suffered a closed head injury and was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and his wife was airlifted from the crash scene but had to be diverted to East Alabama Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, the report noted. Both were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospitals.

Bramblett was the lead announcer for Auburn’s football, men’s basketball, and baseball teams. He was best known for the call in a 2013 football game against a then-undefeated Alabama team in the rivalry known as The Iron Bowl. In that game, Alabama attempted a 57-yard field goal as time expired but the kick sailed short of the goalposts and was scooped up by Chris Davis of Auburn, who ran more than 100 yards to score the game-winning touchdown.

Though the game was broadcast on ESPN, it was Bramblett’s call for the Auburn radio network that endured.

“There goes Davis! Davis is going to run it all the way back! Auburn’s gonna win the football game! Auburn’s gonna win the football game!” Bramblett yelled with increasing intensity as Davis made his way toward the endzone.

Terrible news out of Auburn. The voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rob Bramblett and his wife Paula killed in a car accident in Auburn this evening. Talked to him at Auburn Arena several times. So sad for the SEC.

pic.twitter.com/9ksOTP34Bk — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) May 26, 2019

Rob Bramblett’s death has brought an outpouring of condolences from Auburn and the larger college football community. He was remembered as a fixture of the Auburn program, a 1988 graduate who started working for the university in 1993 and had been calling baseball games for 11 years before joining the football broadcast booth.

After his death, the university released a statement mourning his passing.

“We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers,” said a statement from the university.

Former Auburn football coach Gene Chizik said also offered condolences on Twitter, remembering both Rob and his wife.

Loading...

“They were fantastic human beings. I will always cherish my 4 years working with Rod. He loved his Tigers. He loved his family. He loved his job. He loved people…. Please PRAY for Shelby and Josh, their 2 children,” he wrote.

Absolutely horrible news out of Alabama tonight. Auburn play-by-play announcer Rob Bramblett and his wife were involved in a tragic accident today. They we’re both airlifted to UAB. His wife Paula was pronounced dead shortly after. Thoughts and prayers???? pic.twitter.com/aznYlISM0I — CFB Home (@CFBHome) May 26, 2019

The accident that claimed the life of Rob Bramblett remains under investigation.