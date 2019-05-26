Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Rocks Semi-Sheer White Cropped Top

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has made rocking lingerie her career. The 26-year-old Dane is currently in Monaco attending this year’s Monaco Grand Prix. Skriver’s latest Instagram update comes straight from the event, and it’s showing the model at her best.

As Josephine’s caption has stated, she is at the Grand Prix’s “finish line.” Looking every inch the sporty girl, the blonde is clad in an athletic white cropped top and what appear to be black leggings. The activewear might not be a frilly Victoria’s Secret number, but it’s flashing this stunner’s curves like nobody’s business. The simple white upper comes pared-down, but it’s sufficiently sheer to be showing what looks like a white bra underneath. A mishmash of black, pink and blue lanyards hang from the model’s neck – clearly, attendance at the high-profile racing event requires a pass for every privilege. Skriver accessorized her look with a gray-and-pink baseball cap, hoop earrings and a chunky metallic necklace.

A grinning selfie from a scantily-clad Victoria’s Secret model is going to go down well. Fans have been giving the snap the thumbs-up — and one even left a comment with two thumbs-up emojis.

Given that Skriver’s post came as she was awaiting the Prix’s results, comments have been reflecting it.

“Tony Stark will be the first to cross it,” one fan wrote.

References to Iron Man aren’t commonplace on Josephine’s Instagram, but this is no ordinary update. Elsewhere, Skriver was told that she has “the best smile” alongside being called a “sexy angel.”

Glitzy Monaco appears to be attracting a lot of celebrities this year. Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted in the coastal destination. Likewise, Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Luka Sabbat.

Skriver may not come with a Kardashian-Jenner status, but her high-profile modeling career has earned her plenty of fame. This blue-eyed-beauty has garnered 5.9 million Instagram followers. They include Kendall Jenner and Bella Thorne plus high-profile models such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Culpo and Gigi Hadid.

Loading...

While Skriver’s Instagram updates aren’t typically as risqué as those from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, they do send fans this model’s signature curves. Cleavage-flaunting dresses and bikinis have all been donned on Josephine’s Instagram. A particularly tiny bikini appeared to be the clothing item of choice for Josephine’s Coachella 2019 appearance. The snap (seen above) racked up more than 237,000 likes. Meanwhile, today’s photo had received more than 76,000 likes within three hours of being posted.

Fans wishing to stay updated on where Josephine goes next should follow her Instagram.