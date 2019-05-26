Ex ‘RHOM’ Star Joanna Krupa Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa has announced to her fans that she is pregnant with her first child at age 40.

PageSix says that Krupa posted a photo of herself with a positive pregnancy test, and told her followers that she and her husband, Douglas Nunes are thrilled.

“Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little (baby emoji).”

Krupa married for the second time in August in her native Poland, and shared with fans that she froze her eggs to make it easier to conceive.

While on the Bravo show, RHOM, Krupa was married to Romain Zago, but the two split in 2016. As she approached 40, she shared in an interview that you never know what life will bring, so she thought it was best to work with a fertility specialist and harvest eggs to be frozen.

“Thank goodness I froze my eggs. I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t. You don’t want to wake up one day and be like, ‘My God, what was I thinking?’ I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.”

Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Expecting First Child with Husband Douglas Nunes https://t.co/bt54uL3kHi — Julia Hatton (@Findsuitablejob) May 26, 2019

Krupa shared that she has friends who have struggled to get pregnant, and because she thought she really wanted to be a mom someday, she thought it was best to be proactive.

Loading...

Krupa and Nunes are reportedly in a good place, and the model and actress is ready to be a mother. During the shooting of Real Housewives of Miami, Krupa’s relationship and subsequent marriage to Zago was rocky, but the two finally married, and then divorced, says The Inquisitr.

Krupa’s lawyer, Raymond J. Rafool shared that the couple finalized their divorce in August 2017.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success.”

Soon after her divorce was finalized, she also settled her lawsuit with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville according to Rafool, says People Magazine. Her lawyer announced that in an effort to move on with her life, Krupa wants to put the defamation suit behind her, and decided to settle with Glanville. While the details of the settlement are confidential, Rafool says that his client is “happy with the settlement” and has no regrets.