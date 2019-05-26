Watch Inter Milan Vs. Empoli FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Relegation Risk For Empoli, Top 4 For Inter

Inter Milan needs a win on the final day of the Serie A competition to secure a Champions League spot, while Empoli must take three points to guarantee survival.

For two Serie A clubs, Inter Milan and Empoli FC, their whole seasons come down to a final match on the final day of league competition — but for very different reasons. For Inter, the 18-time scudetto winners — who have struggled for the better part of a decade now — a win guarantees a second-straight year of UEFA Champions League qualification. But their opponents, 17th-place Empoli FC, have pulled themselves one point clear of the relegation zone with three successive wins coming into the final-day match against Inter, per Soccerway. Now, Empoli also must win to guarantee their position and remain in the Italian top flight for a second straight season. In other words, the stakes could not be higher in the match that will live stream from Milan.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting 4th-place Inter Milan against 17th-place Empoli FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, May 26.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight India Standard Time on Sunday night.

Just behind Inter (in fifth place) sit crosstown rivals AC Milan, who face 12th-place SPAL at the same time on Sunday. While a win is the only way for Inter to ensure that their rivals fail to overtake them, any result that matches or exceeds AC Milan’s performance will do the trick for Inter, according to 101GreatGoals.com. Inter Milan holds the advantage in head-to-head results and goal difference, meaning that AC Milan must win and Inter must draw or lose for the Nerrazurri to fail in their Champions League qualification bid.

But Empoli has already shown Inter that they are not to be underestimated. In the reverse fixture on December 29, Inter took until the 72nd minute before a goal from Keita Baldé broke a 0-0 deadlock and gave Inter the win, per Soccerway.

Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti says that the game against Empoli will define entire careers. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Empoli FC Round 38 Serie A San Siro clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Gli Azzurri Serie A clash at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view Inter Milan vs. Empoli FC online via Rai Italia America. In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match is shown on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the season finale on Sunday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only through Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. Empoli FC, fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.