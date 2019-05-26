‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Pops Out Of Tiny Catsuit, Putting On A Very Busty Display

Having been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by many, as The Inquisitr previously detailed, internet sensation and curvaceous model Anastasiya Kvitko recently took to Instagram to show precisely why she is deserving on her informal moniker. Currently boasting an impressive Instagram following of 9.8 million individual users and counting, the Russian beauty clearly knows how to captivate — and titillate — her legions of devotees.

In her most recent share, a static image, Anastasiya stares down the photographer with a coy, coquettish gaze. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a side part, cascading dramatically downwards in long, loose waves to frame her pretty face. Her gorgeous chocolate-brown eyes are framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly sculpted eyebrows, and her plump pout is painted an attractive nude hue.

Clad in a skintight catsuit which clings to her feminine figure with aplomb, Anastasiya essentially spills almost complete out of the garment, her deep and substantial cleavage on full display. The cut of the catsuit helps to showcase her trim waist, shapely hips, and curvy thighs. Lace detailing on the top half of the garment teases a sheer appearance, but it appears that the fabric beneath this patterning is also in place to ensure the model’s modesty. Anastasiya accessorized her sexy, sensual appearance with a slight metal bangle around her left wrist and little else, and was captured in a seated pose.

In the extremely brief caption afforded to this share, Anastasiya Kvitko simply gave a promotional shoutout to red-hot style brand Pretty Little Thing. Given the brevity of her comments, it appears that she was perfectly content to let her signature physique do the talking for her. Her fans didn’t seem to much too much, though, quickly lavishing over 100,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments on the share.

“U [sic] always perfect to watch bigg [sic] bigger biggest,” remarked one fan, likely referring to Anastasiya’s bust in openly lewd fashion.

“That looks amazing on you, nice!!” a second supporter enthused.

“You look amazing there babe and I wish I could see you in person,” a third admirer remarked, expressing their deepest desires to all.

Loading...

“Staggeringly, breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth follower quipped, capping off their amorous comment with a litany of solid heart emoji.

Seeing a meteoric rise to fame over the course of the past year or so, Anastasiya is relentless in sharing risque snapshots with her growing global audience. Her fans and followers absolutely adore her, and simply cannot wait to see what she might offer up to them next.