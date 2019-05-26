Joe Biden Slammed By Fellow Democratic Candidate Over Crime Bill: ‘That Was A Huge Mistake’

Joe Biden is coming under fire from a fellow Democratic candidate for his work on a controversial 1994 crime bill, which led to mass incarceration that struck minority communities hardest.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, one of the more recent entrants in the race for the Democratic nomination, took aim at Biden in an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, calling Biden’s work on the historic bill a mistake. The bill was passed with bipartisan support at the time and instituted harsher penalties for crimes, especially related to drug sales.

“That crime bill was one of the foundations of mass incarceration and a very painful era in our nation’s history,” de Blasio said, via The Hill. “[Biden] and anyone else has to be accountable for every vote they take and what’s on their record… I think that was a huge mistake.”

Others have attacked Biden for his crafting of the crime bill, including fellow Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Biden has defended the bill, however, saying it helped to take on the power of the National Rifle Association. And some candidates have spotty histories as well, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who voted in support of it.

Joe Biden has become one of the chief targets for the other Democratic candidates as he has shot to the front of the pack. While Biden has always been among the top candidates even before officially entering the race, he has solidified his lead even further since announcing that he was running for president. Biden has opened up double-digit leads over the next-closest candidate, Bernie Sanders, and enjoys high favorability among Democratic voters.

As The Hill noted in an opinion piece, it appears to be Biden’s race to lose.

“We may be several months from the first ballots being cast for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but former Vice President Joe Biden is running away with the race,” the opinion piece read. “Yes, anything conceivably could happen between now and when the Democrats officially select their nominee next summer, but Biden is firmly entrenched in the catbird seat and will likely stay there barring a major turn of events.”

Joe Biden has also become a chief target for Donald Trump, who this weekend, launched a controversial tweet noting that Kim Jong-un mocked Biden for being “low IQ” — an insult that happens to be one of the favorites for Trump himself.