Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Hailie Scott celebrated the long weekend by treating her followers to three new Instagram updates, including one where she flaunts her cleavage in a plunging dress.

Hailie is known for being the daughter of rap legend Eminem. She was immortalized in his hit single “Hailie’s Song.” The two still share a close bond, and a source close to the 8 Mile star told Hollywood Life that the recent college graduate is his “greatest achievement in life.”

“Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be! Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

Though Hailie has not specifically named what she plans for a career path, the young social media star is already an Instagram influencer, with over 1.5 million followers. She also has brains along with beauty, and graduated with a degree is psychology from Michigan State University, where she was on the Dean’s List.

In her latest update, Hailie channels a 70s aesthetic by rocking a red, orange, and black dress with a belt and plunging neckline for the perfect “brunch look.” She completed the outfit with a white purse and black studded heels. Her hair is arranged in loose waves and she sports a simple gold necklace.

Showing her down to earth side, the Instagram star confessed that her dress was a previous season style from popular retailer Forever 21. Flexing her influencer chops, the Michigan native then linked to similar styles for her fashion fans to purchase.

The picture was popular with her followers, and earned over 97,600 likes and 601 comments.

The brunch look was not the only picture that Hailie shared over the weekend. The second was one that nailed the “relaxed weekend chic” aesthetic. In the pic, Hailie smiles while fixing her hair as she relaxes on a bed covered with furry pillows. Her attire consists of an oversize brown knit sweater, soft charcoal leggings, and matching grey marled socks.

In her caption, Hailie confessed that she “may or may not” have treated herself to some vino behind the scenes, cheekily adding a smiling and glass of red wine emoji. She also encouraged her follows to take weekends to “relax” so that their weeks can be more productive.

Hailie posted one final picture, which she admitted was a throwback to when she first started Instagram modeling.

In the picture, Hailie poses in a crosswalk while nailing a chic modern look, consisting of a navy trench coat, black pants, and white booties.