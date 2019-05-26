Rebecca Budig Teases ‘General Hospital’ Return As Hayden Barnes

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Rebecca Budig will return this summer as Hayden Barnes and fans are anxious to see this happen. Viewers eagerly anticipate this storyline and now the actress is sharing a few teasers about what’s been happening.

In the new print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Budig explains that, at the end of April, she received a text from the show’s casting director about the possibility of a return. Shortly after that, she received a phone call from executive producer Frank Valentini. Rebecca admits that she was both surprised and a little leery of this, considering how stunning her exit was before.

Budig has always said she was flattered by the support she received from General Hospital fans who were angry about the show previously letting her go. In her new interview, she notes that it’s flattering to know the show would like to have her back.

“It was a very nice feeling… to know that they could see the potential story for Hayden and Finn. I think there is a lot left untold there, and there’s a lot of story to mine. And not just with the baby, but with everything: the engagement, the way they feel about each other. I think there are a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of things to figure out.”

The actress says that she’s not only looking forward to working with Michael Easton (Finn) again, but she is also excited to work alongside Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) as well. Budig also hopes that there will be plenty of scenes between Hayden and Curtis (Donnell Turner), as she thought the two characters were sweet together.

So far, it’s not known exactly when Hayden will pop up on-screen again. General Hospital spoilers reveal that she is not on the set filming quite yet, but she will be soon. That would seem to hint that it will be mid-July or so before the character is seen.

As Soap Central recaps, Rebecca first joined the show in 2015, brought in by Ric Lansing to pretend to be “Jake Doe’s” wife. Of course, as the storyline progressed, it was revealed that “Jake” was Jason Morgan, and later revealed that he only thought he was Jason but was actually Drew Cain.

Hayden & Finn deserve a relaxing moment. Can she really be pregnant? Find out, RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. #GH pic.twitter.com/JHrA4hEbof — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 12, 2017

It was eventually disclosed that Hayden was really Rachel Berlin, the biological daughter of Jeff Webber and Naomi Dreyfus. She entered into a complicated relationship with Nikolas Cassadine, and eventually, fell in love with Dr. Hamilton Finn.

Unfortunately, Hayden’s ex-husband Jared Preston showed up in town thanks to Dr. Liesl Obrecht. Preston then blackmailed Hayden over a drunk-driving accident that left a young girl wheelchair-bound. Hayden embezzled money from General Hospital to get rid of him, but the embezzlement was soon discovered.

Hayden fled Port Charles in September 2017 and sent Finn a letter claiming she had a miscarriage. However, fans were shown that she was still very much pregnant.

Hayden was mentioned last November when she sent a letter to Finn and asked to see him, but he chose to stick with Anna. Finn recently asked Elizabeth about Hayden, a storyline tidbit that sparked speculation that perhaps Hayden might be brought back into the mix of things.

Will Hayden’s return mean the end of Finn’s romance with Anna? Could Hayden ultimately find romance with someone else in Port Charles? It sounds as if Rebecca Budig’s return is intended to be long-term and additional General Hospital spoilers regarding what’s on the way should emerge soon.