Kendall Jenner’s Lingerie Selfie Video Brings Instagram To Its Knees

Kendall Jenner’s lingerie selfies have become legendary. Throw in Instagram’s video feature, and traffic to this supermodel’s account is almost guaranteed. The 23-year-old’s May 26 update is sending fans Kendall’s perfectly proportioned body, an ultra-tiny lingerie display and the model’s trademark addictive vibes.

Today’s update comes in triple form. While fans will need to swipe all the way to the third post for their video, they will get Kendall and her two-piece underwear from the get-go. Kendall has taken a still selfie in front of a gold-rimmed circular mirror. The snap showcases what appears to be a classically-decorated hotel room. Eyes are likely on the impossibly leggy brunette taking up the wall mirror’s reflection, though. Kendall’s polka-dot bra and panties set is flaunting her slim silhouette, bronzed skin and all-around curves.

While the second snap only shows indoor decor, the third and final post sees the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star return in selfie form. This time, it’s a video. Kendall is shot closer up, she’s zooming in, and a sexy pose sees her cross her legs to accentuate her hips.

Instagram appears to be going nuts as a result.

“Ur a dream,” one fan wrote.

“Not helping my morning,” another added.

One fan even factored Kendall into their possible future life.

“I feel bad for my future wife because I won’t love her as much as I love you,” they told the model.

The older sister to Kylie Jenner has a way of making waves with her two-piece looks. Just yesterday, Kendall’s ultra-tiny bikini was snapped by Splash News. The pictures (seen above) show the model soaking up the sun in Monaco. Be they in glitzy European destinations or from her bedroom in California, Kendall and her body will make a headline.

Loading...

Don lingerie she may, but Kendall is as much known for her clothed looks as her underwear ones. Earlier this month, Kendall turned heads in a cut-out and feather-adorned orange gown at the 2019 Met Gala. Her custom-made Versace look received particular attention for appearing to twin with Kylie’s purple number.

As one of the world’s highest-profile models and reality faces, Kendall is now a bonafide “it” girl. Her Instagram following sits at 111 million. Kendall is followed by major Hollywood faces including Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato. High-profile models such as Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski also follow the brunette.

Given that Kendall’s sexy lingerie selfies had racked up more than 1 million likes within one hour of being posted, it’s safe to say that this model is bringing Instagram to its knees today.