Kanye West Says He’s Not Allowed To Talk About Drake Or His Family In New Interview

Kanye West recently appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. During the interview, the rapper revealed that there seemed to be restrictions on what he could and could not say.

According to Hollywood Life, Kanye West told David Letterman that he was not allowed to speak about fellow rapper Drake or his family members, following an intense feud they had last year.

As many fans may remember, Kanye and Drake’s feud started when West produced Pusha T’s Grammy-nominated album, Daytona. On the album, Pusha slammed Drake in the lyrics, which caused Drake to fire back. Things got so heated between them that Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, even stepped in with her own words on the situation.

However, despite the beef, Kanye praised Drake’s lyrics during the interview.

“He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’ — like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story,” Kanye stated.

“I have a friend who told me that my power is my influence, and I said my power is my ability to not be influenced,” West added.

West also touched on his mental health and bipolar diagnosis during the sit-down with Letterman.

“When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” Kanye said.

The rapper also spoke about President Donald Trump, and revealed that he has never voted, despite being public with his support for Trump in the past.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has bigger things to think about these days than his former feud with Drake. Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, recently welcomed their fourth child together.

The couple added to their family with a baby boy named Psalm West, who was born via a surrogate earlier this month.

Entertainment Tonight reports that since bringing the baby boy home from the hospital, Kim and Kanye have been over the moon, and couldn’t be happier about their new addition to the family, who joins older siblings, North, Saint, and Chicago.

Sources tell the outlet that little Psalm has been an easy addition to the family and that everyone is totally in love with the little boy.

Fans can see more of Kanye West when his interview with David Letterman begins streaming May 31 on Netflix.