Bart Starr Dead, Green Bay Packers Legend Passed Away At 85

A true legend in the sports world is gone.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Bart Starr has died. His former team, which he led to victory in Super Bowls I and II, announced his passing on Twitter.

Early on Sunday morning, the passing of Starr was announced and sports fans around the world were in mourning. Whether you’re a fan of the Green Bay Packers or not, it is hard to not be heartbroken by the passing of this legendary player.

Starr had been dealing with his failing health since 2014 when he suffered a serious stroke. This led to him dealing with a number of other health problems which included a mild heart attack, a number of other strokes, seizures, and a broken hip.

His family released a messaged on the official website of the Green Bay Packers which stated that “his most recent illness was too much to overcome.” On Sunday morning, Starr did pass away at the age of 85 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The word “legend” is honestly one that best describes the first quarterback in history to win five NFL championships. That’s not even mentioning the fact that he was the hero of countless other games which will stand the test of time as some of the best contests in professional football history.

