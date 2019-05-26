Khloe Kardashian Rocks Hot Pink Sports Bra, Flaunts Major Cleavage

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram update is rocking all things pink. The 34-year-old’s May 26 update comes with a head-to-toe outfit in the girly color, and it’s showing the mother of one at her best. Khloe may be a single parent following her split from Tristan Thompson, but it looks like she’s throwing her ex a reminder of what he’s missing.

Today’s sunny snap shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in front of a neon-yellow truck. Similarly electrifying are Khloe’s matching pink sports bra and shorts. The cleavage-flaunting upper is ultra-tight, low-cut, and it’s flashing plenty of skin. Likewise on display are Khloe’s flat stomach, sculpted shoulders, and bronzed legs. A hot pink hair tie, metallic shades, and frosted-pink lips match the outfit. As Khloe’s caption has stated, the look is from her hugely popular Good American denim and athleisurewear line.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“Damn she looks to [sic] stunning,” one wrote.

“Real life Barbie @khloekardashian,” another added.

Comparisons to the iconic doll seem apt. Alongside her candy-colored clothing palette, Khloe has opted for a high ponytail in blondes. She’s looking fit, healthy, confident, and every inch the brand ambassador. Good American launched in 2016. The clothing range marked Khloe’s first full-blown business venture.

Khloe’s messy split from Tristan following the February cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods has now reached the three-month mark, and media scrutiny on this newly-single mother has been intense. Last week, Khloe appeared on Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser, and as E! News recently reported, the podcast saw Khloe open up on where her priorities lie – alongside whether or not she’s ready to date again.

“I’m just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don’t want to.”

Khloe didn’t immediately delete pictures of her ex from Instagram, but she has since removed all photos of Thompson from her social media. Khloe’s Instagram now appears more dedicated to her daughter True than ever. Well, that and promoting Good American. Today’s snap may not feature Khloe’s baby, but it’s receiving plenty of attention. Khloe, her sports look, and cleavage-flaunting bra had racked up over 250,000 likes within 90 minutes of being posted.

