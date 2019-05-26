‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Debuts Long, Blonde Hair During Date Night With Fiancé Randall Emmett

See an Instagram photo and video.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles earlier this weekend and during their date, the Vanderpump Rules star and her movie producer beau shared photos of her new long hair.

After returning to blonde from brown earlier this year, Kent took to her Instagram page days ago to reveal that she was adding extensions to her hair and a short time later, Emmett posted a sweet photo of the two of them together.

“Date night,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

In Emmett’s photo, Kent was seen in an off-the-shoulder shirt with her hair down her back as Emmett sported a baseball cap and dark shirt.

Around the same time, Kent shared a video of herself and Tom Sandoval in which she was seen showing off her hair as she waved it around in the same outfit she was sporting in Emmett’s photo.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kent and Emmett have been dating for three years and while Emmett has never been seen on the show, Kent recently began discussing their relationship on the series.

Kent and Emmett became engaged to one another last September and are planning to get married in Miami in April of next year.

Although Kent and Emmett’s engagement happened last summer amid production on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, the moment was not featured or discussed until the season’s three-part reunion special earlier this month.

As Kent gets back to production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, she and Emmett have been busy planning for their wedding and recently, Kent opened up about how lucky she feels to be with her future husband.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” Kent said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

As for their upcoming wedding, Kent said Emmett wants to throw an “extravagant” event.

“Sometimes battle it out,” she admitted. “He wants chicken crunch from Planet Hollywood, and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna have to be a negotiation because I don’t know about that.'”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.