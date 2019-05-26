Kim Kardashian Jets To Las Vegas Following Backlash Over Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Crib Safety

Kim Kardashian may be surrounded by controversy following her now-deleted Instagram picture of her son Psalm West, but it’s business as usual for this jet-setting reality star. The 38-year-old has been at the center of a baby safety storm following the May 17 Instagram picture of her newborn – Kim removed her post on May 23.

On May 26, The Daily Mail reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was in Las Vegas, Nevada. The KKW Beauty founder and her husband, Kanye West, hit up a Celine Dion concert in the entertainment capital – the gig is said to have been a “surprise” from the Ye rapper. Kim and Kanye were snapped posing backstage with the Canadian singer. Given Kim’s confident smile and ritzy white bodysuit, it would appear that the star isn’t prepared to let social media bring her down.

Despite being taken down, Kim’s picture of a sleeping Psalm West remains a major headline-maker. On May 21, The Inquisitr reported on the snapshot, which had sparked widespread concern. The picture of Kim’s newborn asleep in a blanketed pod generated a wave of backlash – many fans expressed concern that the mother of four wasn’t following safe sleeping advice, with some comments mentioning Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS). From criticizing Psalm’s hat and bulky blankets to the crib bumper that Kim appeared to have accessorized the with, fans slammed the star.

Please follow safe sleep habits. It can reduce the risk of SIDS. Everything about this picture causes me anxiety. #SIDSAwareness #LostMyDaughterToSIDS #LoveTheKardashians — Lisa Mieras Barton (@LMierasBarton) May 18, 2019

Manchester Evening News covered the scandal on May 21. The British media outlet stated Psalm’s setting to be “everything that goes against the advice of safe sleep experts.” The outlet sourced advice from U.K. charity The Lullaby Trust, which noted that crib bumpers, bulky blankets, and pillows “pose a risk” to babies. Soft sleeping surfaces were stated to be a “risk factor” for SIDS. Kim’s picture of Psalm appeared to show many of the above-stated situations.

SIDS is the death of an infant under 12 months, which remains unexplained despite a full investigation.

Kim is said to be “aware” of the controversy, per People. The makeup mogul has made no statement since the Instagram post announcing her newborn son’s name devolved into a safe sleep debate. She does, however, appear to be continuing her high-profile lifestyle. Kim’s Las Vegas appearance comes one day after she celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in a lavish 2014 wedding.

Loading...

“5 years ago today I married my best friend,” Kim wrote in a caption to her celebratory Instagram post marking the milestone.

The pressure may be on for this Kardashian, but it looks like Kim is more than capable of keeping her glitzy lifestyle up amid a scandal.