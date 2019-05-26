Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Plunging Black Corset On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale has Instagram wrapped around her finger. The British beauty always stirs a lot of reaction with her enticing posts, which never fail to capture one’s imagination, thanks to their beguiling combination of humor and sex appeal.

Case in point, the fabulous 45-year-old actress turned up the heat on Instagram with her latest photo share while also letting her playful side show in the photo caption – and getting a few laughs in the process.

On Sunday, The Widow star treated her 3 million Instagram followers to a sweltering snapshot – one that saw her striking a sultry pose as she modeled a plunging black corset. Kate showed quite a bit of skin in the alluring snap, baring her sculpted shoulders and slender arms as she slipped into the strapless garment.

Crafted out of gauzy tulle, the snug bustier was adorned with countless glimmering sequins, which dotted the see-through fabric in tight rows of polka dot-like patterns. The result was a dazzling semi-sheer corset that shimmered as it caught the light, drawing all of the attention toward Kate’s shapely bust.

The glittery corset boasted a dangerously low-cut neckline, putting her elegant décolletage on full display. Designed to spark the senses and send temperatures soaring, the daring garment was fashioned to leave very little to the imagination. However, the revealing piece retained a classy allure thanks to one barely-noticeable detail – a nude underlay that kept it from turning into a racy, cleavage-baring piece.

Even with this small artifice in place, Kate sizzled in the head-turning black corset. The Underworld alum teased her buxom curves through the nude underlay of her attire, unabashedly flaunting her pert décolletage.

The eye-catching piece hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting the sinuous contour of her hourglass figure. In doing so, the corset accentuated her taut waistline, putting even further emphasis on her busty assets and abundant cleavage.

In a bid to let the curve-hugging outfit take center stage, Kate left her décolletage unadorned, opting for minimal accessories. The Van Helsing star wore nothing else but a pair of elegant teardrop earrings, which beautifully complemented the black corset with their dark glimmer.

For the torrid photo shoot, the stunning actress pulled back her chestnut-brown tresses into a chic updo, which played up her caramel highlights. She wore a face full of makeup, making her naturally pretty features pop with a bit of artfully applied mascara, some shimmering eyeshadow, and a touch of glossy lipstick.

Kate cut a very seductive figure in the eye-popping shot. Photographed in front of a sun-drenched window, she turned her head to the side to face away from the light, while simultaneously raising up her arm and resting her hand on her bountiful mane.

This particular pose struck a humorous chord with the Serendipity star, who is known for her quick wit and mischievous sense of humor. As such, Kate accompanied the sexy photo with a hilarious caption, penning a lengthy message that turned the snapshot into an impromptu ad for Old Spice deodorant.

As per usual, her fans found her humor delightful, judging by the flurry of likes and comments garnered by her post.

“I’m in stitches cause [sic] I literally bought the body wash today. Great minds,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Trying to like this more than once dammit,” commented a second Instagram user.

“On my darkest days you never fail to make me laugh,” said a third person, ending their message with a couple of flattering emoji.

Some of her fans didn’t hesitate to respond in kind, leaving comical replies to her post.

“The art of seduction. By Kate Beckinsale. Teach me your ways master,” quipped one of her social media followers.

Others were simply beguiled by her disarming charm and smoking-hot looks.