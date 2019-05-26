Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Stuns In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

Swedish model Elsa Hosk knows exactly how to stun her fans with her skin-baring photos. The model recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 5.3 million followers to a new bikini picture which left her fans totally mesmerized with her beauty and sexiness.

Wearing a light blue bikini which she paired with stunning matching high-heeled sandals, the model could be seen striking several seductive poses which allowed her to put her enviably-long legs and abs on full display. Elsa tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

She posed while standing next to a swimming pool and wrote in the caption that she is enjoying her French morning. For those who don’t know, Elsa, and several other models, actresses, and celebrities, is currently in Cannes, France, to attend the famous Cannes Film Festival 2019. A look at her Instagram page shows her donning some stunning outfits that turned hundreds of heads on the red carpet.

As of the writing of this piece, and within two hours of having been posted, the picture racked up 113,641 likes and 420 comments wherein fans and followers showered the 30-year-old model with various compliments, calling her “true goddess,” “extremely beautiful,” “sexiest woman alive,” and “epitome of hotness.”

“You are absolute perfection. I love you,” one of her fans wrote on the snap. “You leave me speechless with your sexiness,” another one said.

And while most of the comments were highly complimentary in nature, a few fans wrote that Elsa is too skinny and must put on some weight because she is setting up false standards of beauty.

“How can people encourage such extreme thinness?” one fan wrote. “Elsa had a beautiful body but now she is disappearing right in front of us. Take care girl,” he said.

Apart from the said photograph, Elsa treated her fans to another picture of herself wherein she was featured donning a stunning white dress that not only accentuated her figure but allowed her to make a style statement. The model paired the beautiful strapless dress with matching white high heels, while she let her blond tresses down and opted for a diamond necklace to ramp up the glamour.

Per the caption, the picture was taken during the 26th annual amfAR Gala Cannes which was held at the fabled Hôtel du Cap on May 23. Within 30 minutes of going live, the post racked up 45,000 likes and more than 160 comments.

Elsa also made headlines after making a stunning arrival in a dramatic purple feathered gown at the Sibyl premiere in Cannes. Per an article by The Daily Mail, the model’s stunning ensemble ensured that all eyes were on her at the event.