Watch Bangladesh Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: World Cup Official Warm-Up Match, Start Time, Preview

The Bangladesh Tigers open their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign with an official warm-up match against bitter rivals Pakistan.

Coming off a morale-boosting victory in the championship final of a tai-series in Ireland against the host nation and West Indies, as CricBuzz reported, the Bangladesh Tigers begin their campaign to better their historic performance in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, when they qualified for the knockout stage for the first time in their history. The Tigers face Pakistan, their arch-rivals — and a team they have defeated in four straight one day international matches — in their first official warm-up match leading into the 2019 World Cup, which opens for the Tigers on June 2 when they face South Africa. But first they will attempt to make a statement against a struggling Pakistan side in the match that will live stream from Wales.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Warm-Up ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, May 26, at the 15,600-capacity Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, in Cardiff, Wales. In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

When Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in an ODI on April 17, 2015, as Inquisitr reported, the victory was the first for the Tigers over their arch-rivals in 16 years, and only their second win over Pakistan ever.

But since then, the two nations — that until a bloody civil war in 1971 were part of the same country, with the region that is now Bangladesh then known as East Pakistan — have played four ODI matches, with Banghladehs winning them all, according to CricInfo stats.

But Pakistan has had trouble with all opponents recently, losing 11 consecutive ODI matches, according to ICC.com — including their first World Cup warm-up match, in which the Men in green fell to Afghanistan by three wickets on Friday.

Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will need to turn around his team’s ODI form to have any hope in the Cricket World Cup. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan World Cup prepatory match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Bangladesh cricket team matches.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 2019 World Cup practice game, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Sunday Cricket World Cup warm-up match.