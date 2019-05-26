’90 Day Fiancé’ Creators To Release New Series, ‘Marrying Millions’

The creative minds behind TLC’s highly successful 90 Day Fiancé and its multiple spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have joined forces once again to create a new docu-series, Marrying Millions, for Lifetime, according to a report from People.

The new reality series will document the lives and relationships of six couples with a major wealth gap between them, which leads to intense scrutiny and questioning from friends and family members regarding their intentions. The show is similar to 90 Day Fiancé, which focuses on Americans who hope to marry foreign partners and move them stateside, in that, much like the foreign partners, the less wealthy member of the couple is often seen as disingenuous and simply looking to take advantage of their wealthy spouses.

Marrying Millions will document the couples’ relationships, including the journey to the altar for some, along with the attempts at overcoming the obstacles in order to just fit into each other’s worlds. The following six couples will be a part of the first season of the series, as revealed by People.

Bill and Brianna – Dallas, Texas

Billionaire Bill is a 60-year-old divorced man who meets and falls in love with a 21-year-old hostess, Brianna, at a local restaurant. Despite their significant age gap, the couple finds themselves head-over-heels in love with each other. Bill hopes to introduce his young beau to the “finer things in life but wonders if she is ready for Dallas high society and if Dallas high society is ready for her,” People noted.

Katie and Kolton – Dallas, Texas

Katie is the ex-wife of baseball superstar Josh Hamilton. The two parted ways after a messy and public divorce, which left Katie a few million dollars richer. One day, Katie’s daughter invites a group of friends over, including 23-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist, Kolton, and Katie is immediately smitten. Katie and Kolton begin dating despite the criticism of friends and family.

Gentille and Brian – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gentille is a wealthy real estate investor while her beau, Brian, works in construction and lives paycheck-to-paycheck. Gentille’s group of friends are like family and they’re leery of Brian and his true intentions.

Drew and Rosie – Cleveland, Ohio

Drew is a multi-millionaire who is ready to give his recent college graduate girlfriend, Rosie, everything she’s ever dreamed of having. However, Rosie’s family isn’t at all supportive of the couple’s relationship.

Shawn and Kate – Palm Springs, California

Kate approached millionaire entrepreneur and rapper Shawn after a conference and the two sparked a romance and decided to enter into a relationship. Kate hopes to marry Shawn, but he is more focused on his career ambitions.

Loading...

Sean and Megan – New York/New Jersey/Los Angeles

Sean is the heir to a successful publishing company, while Megan is from a working class family. Megan applied for a job at Sean’s company, but ended up being late and not actually attending the interview. This clearly piqued Sean’s interest and he found her on social media and pursued the woman for over a year. Now, five years later, the couple has a son together and are preparing to walk down the aisle, but uncertainty still plagues their relationship.

Marrying Millions will premiere on July 10 on Lifetime.