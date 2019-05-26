Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Outrageously Plunging Orange Dress

Emily Ratajkowski hardly leaves her house without her new puppy, Colombo, anymore. Ever since she welcomed the adopted rescue dog into her life two weeks ago, the gorgeous model and her German shepherd pup have been practically inseparable.

Emily has been spotted walking the adorable little pup on several occasions, making headlines each time with her daring attire. Her latest outing came on Saturday afternoon and saw the brunette bombshell make yet another sizzling public appearance, The Daily Mail is reporting.

In a series of photos published yesterday by the media outlet, the celebrated Vogue model put on a very busty display, nearly spilling out of an outrageously plunging orange dress. Photographed as she walked her dog together with her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily left very little to the imagination in the curve-clinging frock, going braless beneath the very revealing number.

The 27-year-old stunner showed off all of her best assets in the form-fitting dress – a long-sleeved design with a dangerously low-cut neckline, one that almost reached down to her navel. As she strolled through the streets with her spouse and her pup in tow, the I Feel Pretty actress put her deep cleavage on display, unabashedly flaunting her abundant décolletage. Aside from the dramatic neckline, the skintight number also boasted two elegant cut-outs stretching right beneath the chest, which further drew the attention toward Emily’s buxom curves.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a stroll with her husband and adorable puppy https://t.co/CI5QcPAvPo — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2019

Emily’s dress did a spectacular job at showcasing her insane body and killer curves. Crafted out of tight-fitting fabric, the orange frock hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, highlighting the seductive contour of her sinuous frame.

Although the dress put her generous bust front and center, the snug number perfectly showcased her statuesque figure in all of its splendor, accentuating her taut waistline and sculpted hips. In addition, the orange frock featured a trendy slit on one side, offering a glimpse at Emily’s chiseled calves and slender ankles.

The braless model turned heads in the sexy attire, cutting a chic figure in the stylish frock. She topped off her look with a pair of reflective wraparound sunglasses and accessorized with a red clutch, an elegant piece sporting sparkling gold detailing.

Stomping the streets in a pair of white Nike sneakers, Emily managed to look both classy and casual in her eye-popping dress. She added some bling to her outfit with a pair of shiny hoop earrings and adorned her cleavage with a couple of gold pendant necklaces.

Meanwhile, her husband went for the casual look, stepping out in grey sweatpants and a matching T-shirt. The 32-year-old movie producer donned a brown leather cap and took a cue from his gorgeous wife, shielding his eyes with a pair of round shades.

Loading...

Their outing comes just a little while after Emily showed off her loving family on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Blurred Lines” hottie shared a couple of adorable photos on Saturday, labeling her post as a “family portrait.”

The snapshots in question showed Emily cozying up to her husband as the two cradled Colombo. The pics were taken after her stunning appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, where the dark-haired beauty brought her pup onto the set with her.